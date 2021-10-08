2 dead, suspect in custody following shooting at senior living facility in Maryland

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Two people are dead, and a suspect is in custody following a Friday morning shooting at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police tweeted that received the call about the shooting around 9:15 a.m.

Officials said at approximately 10:25 a.m. they had one suspect in custody.

Police say they have swept and secured the scene around the National Church Residences at Gateway Village, located in the Washington, D.C., suburbs.

Area residents were initially told to shelter in place, but there is no longer a community threat, according to police.

The nearby Capitol Heights Elementary School has since lifted a lockdown order.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

This story was originally published by Ryan Dickstein on Scripps station WMAR in Baltimore.