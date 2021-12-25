2 Kansas officers shot by suspect, expected to recover

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita, Kansas, are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots.

One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm. Both were being treated at a hospital.

A tactical team was called and the apartment was evacuated. The suspect was later found dead of what police called a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

