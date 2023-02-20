2 students remain in critical condition following Michigan State shooting

Health officials updated the conditions of the five students who were injured in the mass shooting last week at Michigan State University.

As of Monday morning, one student is in fair condition, two students are in serious but stable condition and two students remain in critical condition.

Officials said one of the students who was critical as of Sunday had been upgraded to serious but stable condition.

Michigan State students returned to class on Monday, a week after a gunman opened fire in two buildings on the campus, killing three people and injuring five others. Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson were killed in the shooting.

Family photos

The funeral for Alexandria Verner was held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson, Michigan.

The funeral for Brian Fraser also happened Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

The funeral for Arielle Diamond Anderson is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Detroit. The visitation will be held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Q A Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit.

Supporting MSU:

The Spartan Strong Fund is established through the university.

The university states that the fund is “here to help address the immediate needs of students, faculty, and community members whose lives and livelihoods may have been impacted by an unexpected event or emergency.”

Click here to support the Spartan Strong Fund.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Arielle Anderson. Click here to learn more.

A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the injured victims, Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez. You can learn more here.

The Alliance Catholic Credit Union is accepting donations for the Verner family. Find out more here: https://allianceccu.com/alexandriaverner/.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.