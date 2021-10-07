Watch
2 white men who attacked Black man in Iowa get probation

Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 13:34:23-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The second of two white men who severely beat a Black man during what the victim said was a racist attack has been sentenced to probation.

The Des Moines Register reports that 29-year-old Jesse James Downs was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. An accomplice, 29-year-old Dale Lee Millard, was sentenced in March to three years' probation for a count of willful injury causing serious injury.

The convictions came after the May 2020 attack on 23-year-old DarQuan Jones, who says the two men beat, choked and tried to drown him in a creek while shouting racial slurs at him after he knocked on his girlfriend's door.

