2nd trial in Floyd killing centers on clash of duty, code

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Police line-up at the Oregon State Capitol building where demonstrators gathered during the day Saturday, Nov 7, 2020, in Salem, Ore. A federal civil rights trial against three former Minneapolis police officers seeks to hold them responsible for not stopping George Floyd's murder under Derek Chauvin's knee — and perhaps strike a blow against longstanding police culture that breeds reluctance to rein in fellow officers. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 14:09:50-05

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal trial against three former Minneapolis police officers seeks to hold them responsible for not stopping George Floyd’s murder.

The men face a rarely used charge accusing them of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Legal experts hope the case also can change the long-standing police culture that breeds reluctance to rein in fellow officers.

Floyd's killing prompted many police departments to adopt policies requiring officers to intervene if a co-worker puts someone in danger.

Experts say federal charges, in this case, send a strong message that failing to do so means consequences severe enough to outweigh fears of being ostracized or even put in danger by fellow officers for stopping and reporting misconduct.

