2nd trial in Floyd killing centers on clash of duty, code

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal trial against three former Minneapolis police officers seeks to hold them responsible for not stopping George Floyd’s murder.

The men face a rarely used charge accusing them of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Legal experts hope the case also can change the long-standing police culture that breeds reluctance to rein in fellow officers.

Floyd's killing prompted many police departments to adopt policies requiring officers to intervene if a co-worker puts someone in danger.

Experts say federal charges, in this case, send a strong message that failing to do so means consequences severe enough to outweigh fears of being ostracized or even put in danger by fellow officers for stopping and reporting misconduct.

