3 children found safe after going missing in Texas national park

Authorities in Texas say three children that went missing while walking through Sam Houston National Forest have been found safe and reunited with their families.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, two 6-year-olds and one 7-year-old went missing Thursday evening in the Texas national park while walking from the Flamingo Lake Subdivision on a trail that connects the residences.

Officials said the children were found about a mile from where they entered the woods on Friday morning.

Emergency workers checked the children after they were discovered, and they were uninjured.