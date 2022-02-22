3 cops' trial in Floyd killing heads to closing arguments

The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights is headed to closing arguments.

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are accused of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care on the day he died in Minneapolis as a fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the pavement with his knee for about 9 1/2 minutes.

Thao and Kueng are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.

Lane testified Monday.

He told jurors he tried to stop Chauvin and asked if Floyd should be turned on his side while he was detained.

Lane said Chauvin told him no the first time, then did not respond the second time.

Lane said he later performed CPR on Floyd after the ambulance arrived.

Kueng testified that Chauvin had influence and sway over his career, as he was his former training officer.

Kueng said he trusted Chauvin's advice.

Thao was watching bystanders at the scene.

He said he trusted what officers were doing.

The judge and attorneys have indicated closing arguments could take the entire day Tuesday and may extend into Wednesday.

Each officer will make a closing argument, as well as the prosecution.

The jury will get instructions from the judge before deliberations begin.

The three officers will face a separate state trial in June.

They are accused of aiding and assisting with murder and manslaughter.