3 officers, 1 suspect shot in Missouri

Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 17:20:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Three officers and a suspect were shot in Joplin, Missouri, on Tuesday.

According to police, shots were initially exchanged at a Buckle retail store.

The Joplin Globe reports the suspect left the area and a shootout occurred several blocks away.

The three officers and the suspect were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions are unknown.

Police have not said what led up to the shootout with the suspect.

They plan on providing more information Wednesday morning.

This story was originally reported by David Medina on kshb.com.

