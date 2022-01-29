Watch
$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - A customer fills out a lottery ticket in Palo Alto, Calif., on March 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 15:54:29-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the $426 million jackpot prize.

The California State Lottery says a single ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in the Woodlands Hills section of Los Angeles matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner is yet to be known and lottery officials say the ticket holder has one year to come forward.

The winning numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13.

