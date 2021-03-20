9-year-old Iowa girl in car killed in crash with school bus

INWOOD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl is dead after the car in which she was riding rear-ended a school bus in northwest Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said the West Lyon Community School District bus was stopped to pick up students when it was hit. In a statement posted on Facebook, the West Lyon Community School District said the victim was a third grade student. She has since been identified as Jessica Yeaman, of Inwood, according to a crash report.

It is with great sadness that we share the news that a West Lyon 3rd grade tragically lost her life this morning in an... Posted by West Lyon Community School District on Friday, March 19, 2021

The Des Moines Register reports that the 17-year-old driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital in Sioux Falls. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

