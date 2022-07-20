Accused fake electors in Georgia may face charges in election probe

The Georgia prosecutor who's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 election in the state has informed 16 Republicans who served as fake electors that they could face criminal charges.

They all signed a certificate declaring falsely that then-President Donald Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declared themselves the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors even though Joe Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified.

Eleven of them filed a motion on Tuesday to quash their subpoenas, calling them "unreasonable and oppressive."

Also on Tuesday, as the Associated Press reported, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, agreed to file any challenges to a subpoena in the investigation in either a state superior court or federal court in Georgia, according to a court filing. He had previously filed a motion in federal court in South Carolina trying to stop any subpoena from being issued to him there on behalf of the prosecutor in Georgia.