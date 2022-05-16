Airbnb to rent out room inside Moulin Rouge windmill starting Tuesday

The magic of Moulin Rouge is becoming reality. Airbnb is renting out a secluded space inside the historic red windmill in Paris for the first time ever.

Bookings will open Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST.

Users will be able to book individual, one-night stays for up to two guests.

Airbnb says a secret room inside the windmill “brings to life the art and romance of the Belle Époque era for an experience through time.”

The space inside the windmill has never been open to guests before.

Airbnb says it worked with a 19th-century French historian to renovate the space and make it look as it would in the Belle Époque era.

Guests will get a private tour of Moulin Rouge and “the best seats in the house” during the Moulin Rouge show, Féerie, among other perks.

However, the best part may be that it will cost just €1, or about $1.04 USD, per night.