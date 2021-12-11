Watch
Amazon warehouse in Illinois partially collapses amid severe weather

Jeff Roberson/AP
Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Midwest Tornadoes
Posted at 10:47 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 01:23:28-05

Workers were reportedly trapped inside an Amazon warehouse in Illinois Friday night as severe weather rolled through the area.

According to the Fox affiliate in St. Louis, KTVI, up to 100 people could be stuck inside the building in Edwardsville, Illinois. It's unclear whether anyone is injured.

Video from KMOV, the CBS affiliate in the area, shows extensive damage to the building and others in the area.

KTVI reports that a tornado touched down in Edwardsville around 8:30 p.m.

Multiple first responders are on the scene as severe weather continues to threaten the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates

