Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8

Brandon Bostian, the Amtrak engineer involved in a 2015 derailment in Philadelphia that killed eight people and injured more than 200, reacts as his attorney speaks with members of the media outside the criminal justice center in Philadelphia, Friday, March 4, 2022. A jury acquitted 38-year-old engineer Bostian of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment after a little more than an hour of deliberations. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An Amtrak engineer has been acquitted of charges related to a deadly high-speed derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015.

After just over an hour of deliberations, the jury cleared 38-year-old engineer Brandon Bostian of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

He had been charged once for each injury and death.

Bostian did not make a statement after the verdict was read. However, he was clearly emotional as he was leaving the courthouse.

Bostian’s lawyer describes him as having a perfect work record until he was distracted by people throwing rocks in the area just before the crash.

The train was going more than 100 mph on a 50-mph curve when the train derailed.

Amtrak had already settled civil litigation for $265 million.

