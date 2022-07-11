Anger mounts among Uvalde families, new report expected soon

Texas lawmakers investigating the Uvalde school massacre say it intends to show residents of the town surveillance video from the hallway at Robb Elementary School on the day of the May 24 attack.

It comes as anger over why police waited so long to confront the gunman mounts among families of the 21 people killed inside a fourth-grade classroom. Hundreds of people gathered and marched in Uvalde under searing 100-degree heat over the weekend in a renewed push for answers and accountability, including relatives of some of the 19 children killed.

Some Uvalde residents on Monday joined President Joe Biden on the White House lawn as he showcased a new law meant to reduce gun violence

State police and an investigative committee formed by the Texas House say they want to release a 77-minute surveillance video of the hallway where police, armed with rifles and bulletproof shields, gathered during the shooting but waited more than an hour before breaching the classroom. But state police insist they can’t because they don’t have authorization from the district attorney in Uvalde County.

As the Associated Press reported, an investigative committee wants to include the video in preliminary public findings that could be made public later this month. Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican who leads the committee, said Monday in a tweet that he planned to show the video to Uvalde residents “regardless of any agreement.”