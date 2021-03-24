Menu

Another campaign? C-SPAN to air Iowa speech by Pompeo

John Raoux/AP
FILE - 70th United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves as he is introduced at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. From the point of view of C-SPAN, the 2024 presidential campaign begins this Friday, March 26, 2021. The network is sending it cameras to suburban Des Moines, Iowa, to tape Pompeo speaking to a breakfast meeting of the Westside Conservative Club, to be aired later in the day on Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Mike Pompeo
Posted at 5:22 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 18:40:31-04

NEW YORK (AP) — From the point of view of C-SPAN, the 2024 presidential campaign is beginning this week.

The television network says it will send cameras to suburban Des Moines, Iowa, to tape former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speak to a breakfast meeting of a conservative club.

C-SPAN's deputy political editor Nate Hurst says it feels like a natural start because Pompeo has said he's considering a candidacy.

Iowa's caucuses are traditionally the nation's first presidential contests. It's not even the earliest that C-SPAN has covered a so-called campaign event. The network ran speeches by John Edwards and Mitt Romney in February 2005.

