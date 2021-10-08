Watch
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
People listen to speakers at the Chiropractic Society Health Freedom revival Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Oconomowoc, Wis. At a time when the surgeon general says misinformation has become an urgent threat to public health, an investigation by The Associated Press found a vocal and influential group of chiropractors has been capitalizing on the pandemic by sowing fear and mistrust of vaccines. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 14:42:26-04

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press has found that a vocal group of chiropractors has become an influential force in stirring up anti-vaccine misinformation during the pandemic.

Some of them have been lobbying against vaccine mandates and capitalizing on the pandemic by sowing fear and mistrust of COVID-19 vaccines.

An anti-vaccine convention in Wisconsin attended by people from around the country was organized by chiropractors, and those who attended were allowed to earn continuing education credits in 10 states.

Most members of the profession are pro-vaccine and focus their work on traditional efforts like spinal adjustments. But anti-vaccine chiropractors have taken an outsized and vocal role in spreading misinformation about masks and immunizations.

