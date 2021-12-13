AP seeks answers from US gov't on tracking of journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press is seeking answers from the Department of Homeland Security on its use of sensitive government databases for tracking international terrorists to investigate as many as 20 American journalists, including an acclaimed AP reporter.

In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, AP Executive Editor Julie Pace urged the agency Monday to explain why the name of Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Martha Mendoza was run through the databases and identified as a potential confidential informant during the Trump administration, as detailed in a report by Homeland Security’s inspector general.

“This is a flagrant example of a federal agency using its power to examine the contacts of journalists.” - AP Executive Editor @JuliePace https://t.co/Kh5RcndQgP — Martha Mendoza (@mendozamartha) December 13, 2021

