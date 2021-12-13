Watch
AP seeks answers from US gov't on tracking of journalists

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks to reporters at the San Ysidro port of entry, Dec. 7, 2021, in San Diego. The Associated Press sought answers Monday from the Department of Homeland Security on its use of sensitive government databases for tracking international terrorists to investigate as many as 20 American journalists, including an acclaimed AP reporter. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Government Investigating Journalists
Posted at 3:10 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 16:11:03-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press is seeking answers from the Department of Homeland Security on its use of sensitive government databases for tracking international terrorists to investigate as many as 20 American journalists, including an acclaimed AP reporter.

In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, AP Executive Editor Julie Pace urged the agency Monday to explain why the name of Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Martha Mendoza was run through the databases and identified as a potential confidential informant during the Trump administration, as detailed in a report by Homeland Security’s inspector general.

