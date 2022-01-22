Arizona Democrats censure Sinema over voting rights bill

PHOENIX (AP) — Leaders of the Arizona Democratic Party have voted to censure Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

She is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after helping to scuttle voting rights legislation that many Democrats consider essential to preserving democracy.

The censure has no practical consequences but serves as a symbolic condemnation for a woman who just three years ago brought the party an Arizona Senate seat for the first time in a generation.

Several groups are already collecting money for an eventual primary challenge.

Sinema's spokesperson said the senator “has always promised Arizonans she would be an independent voice for the state.”

