As it goes back into lockdown, Austria plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccine

Lisa Leutner/AP
People line up for vaccination in front of the St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases. Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday, Nov.22 and initially last for 10 days. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Posted at 8:16 PM, Nov 19, 2021
Facing a surge in COVID-19, Austria will institute a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday. It will last for a minimum of 10 days.

Starting Feb 1, Austria plans on mandating the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide, according to CNN. Approximately 66% of the country is fully vaccinated.

Those who don't comply with the mandate could face fines, The Associated Press reports.

"We don't want a fifth wave. We don't want a sixth and seventh wave. We don't want to have this discussion next summer," Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said, according to CNN.

The country reported more than 15,000 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, which is an all-time high for Austria.

CNN reports that Austria is the first country this fall to implement a lockdown.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
