Asian American Kansas lawmaker says he was threatened at bar

Damian Dovarganes/AP
A demonstrator participates at a rally "Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power" to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 22, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The only Asian American lawmaker serving in the Kansas Legislature says he was physically threatened in a western Kansas bar by an out-of-state patron, who he said questioned if he had been carrying COVID-19. State Rep. Rui Xu, a Westwood Democrat who is Chinese American, said the man also, using an expletive, questioned why he was wearing a face mask. Many members of the Asian American community see the shootings at three Georgia massage businesses and spas that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent, as a reminder of harassment and violence that have been occurring against Asian Americans since COVID-19 entered the country. 

