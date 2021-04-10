Watch
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper killed during standoff

Iowa State Patrol
James Smith, Iowa State Patrol
Posted at 3:04 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 16:40:45-04

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa State Patrol trooper was killed during a standoff in central Iowa.

The trooper was identified Saturday as Sgt. James Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Patrol.

KWWL reported the standoff came after a police chase ended at a Grundy Center home.

Smith is one of 11 Iowa State Patrol Troopers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Smith's death is only the second time an Iowa State Patrol Trooper has been shot and killed in the line of duty since Trooper Oran Pape on April 29, 1936.

