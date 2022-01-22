Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine

HELSINKI (AP) — The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania plan to send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

The United States fully endorsed the move amid Ukraine's escalating tensions with Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet on Saturday that Washington saluted the three NATO nations “for their longstanding support to Ukraine.”

In a joint statement late Friday, the defense ministers of the Baltic countries said Estonia would provide Javelin anti-tank weapons while Latvia and Lithuania were sending Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Amid the uncertain security situation in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department is considering options to ensure the safety of its employees in Kyiv.

