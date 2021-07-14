Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Bear cub stuck in tree outside hospital in North Carolina

items.[0].image.alt
Becky Bohrer/AP
File - In this June 2017 file photo, a black bear cub forages for food along a salmon stream below a bear viewing spot for tourists in the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
Bears and Berries
Posted at 9:20 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 22:20:40-04

RALEIGH, N.C. — A black bear stuck in a tree in North Carolina gathered a crowd outside a hospital.

According to North Carolina Wildlife Management, a bear cub wandered up to the Rex Healthcare Center in Raleigh and took refuge in a tree.

A wildlife official told WTVD that the cub is likely a male that was "pushed out by its mother," which is considered typical during "this time of year."

Wildlife officials are letting the bear hang out in the tree and will likely come down and find his way back home as the night progresses, and the crowds disperse, the media outlet reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018