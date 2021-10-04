Watch
Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

Mary Altaffer/AP
Demonstrators rally to to demand continued access to abortion during the March for Reproductive Justice, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in New York. The first Women's March of the Biden administration sets its sights on the Supreme Court, part of nationwide protests demanding continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Womens March New York
Posted at 3:30 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 16:30:21-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is reversing a ban on abortion referrals by federally funded family planning clinics.

Monday's action by the Department of Health and Human Services lifts a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Groups representing the clinics say they hope the rule reversal leads to the return of hundreds of service providers that left the program to protest the Trump administration's policy.

HHS has estimated that the upheaval led to as many as 180,000 unintended pregnancies.

The clinics provide birth control and basic health care mainly to low-income women.

