Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden to address America's mayors in Friday remarks

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about Intel's announcement to invest in an Ohio chip making facility, at the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 13:50:07-05

President Joe Biden on Friday will deliver an address to mayors from cities across the country.

Biden will deliver his address to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, an annual gathering of city leaders from across the country. The 2022 meeting marks the 90th edition of the conference.

According to Reuters, Biden is expected to encourage mayors to spend more of the funds that were provided to them by the American Rescue Act, a COVID-19 relief bill, and last year's infrastructure spending law.

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also called on mayors to spend their relief funds. She said the American Rescue Act "prevented communities from suffering the most severe economic effects of omicron and delta."

According to the AP, the Treasury has distributed about $245 billion to localities so they can better distribute vaccines, provide better child care options and promote job growth for their citizens.

Biden's remarks come just days after conducting a rare press conference with the White House press corps. During that presser, Biden discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and omicron surge and the current economic outlook facing the country.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018