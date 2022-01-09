Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden's low profile on Guantanamo rankles as prison turns 20

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ramon Espinosa/AP
FILE - In this June 5, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, troops stand guard outside Camp Delta at the Guantanamo Bay detention center, in Cuba. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners' arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
Biden Guantanamo 20th Anniversary
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 15:39:33-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for closing the Guantanamo Bay detention center were hopeful when President Joe Biden took office.

And they were relieved this summer as the U.S. released a prisoner.

Many are now increasingly impatient.

In the months since that release, there have been few signs of progress in closing the notorious offshore prison on the U.S. base in Cuba.

That has led to growing skepticism about Biden’s intentions as the administration nears the end of its first year and the detention center reaches a milestone on Tuesday — the 20th anniversary of the day the first prisoners arrived.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018