Breaking: FBI Denver says remains found are those of Gabby Petito

Courtesy of North Port Police Department via AP
This undated photo provided by the North Port, Fla., Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Investigators say she last contacted her family in late August 2021 when the couple was visiting Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Much of their trip was documented on social media accounts that abruptly ceased. (Courtesy of North Port Police Department via AP)<br/>
Posted at 4:25 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 17:37:14-04

DENVER, Colo. (KMTV) — On Tuesday afternoon the FBI in Denver confirmed that remains discovered in Grand Teton National Park are those of missing woman, Gabrielle Petito.

The remains were found in the area of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park.

This is a developing story.

