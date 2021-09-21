Breaking: FBI Denver says remains found are those of Gabby Petito

DENVER, Colo. (KMTV) — On Tuesday afternoon the FBI in Denver confirmed that remains discovered in Grand Teton National Park are those of missing woman, Gabrielle Petito.

The remains were found in the area of the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park.

This is a developing story.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

READ MORE: Coroner confirms remains found in Wyoming belong to Gabby Petito

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.