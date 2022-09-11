Britain marks 9/11 anniversary as queen's funeral preparations begin

LONDON — Tucked away in a tiny park in London sits the city's only memorial dedicated to the U.K. residents killed during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

It's a small memorial, surrounded by flowers and covered in a pergola that provides grieving loved ones protection from the sun as they come here to reflect.

This year though, those who came here to remember the 67 Brits killed in the U.S. terrorist attacks were marking the day amid another national time of mourning; the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We're all grieving as a country in whatever form that takes. There's grief for the Queen ... but as a country, I think we've forgotten about this," said Sue Bendall, whose best friend Michele Beale was killed while attending a conference in Lower Manhattan on that fateful day.

In the U.K., September 11 often passes with little fanfare. And this year was no different.

Much of this nation's attention is being focused on the passing of the Queen, and her upcoming funeral is expected to draw worldwide attention.

On this 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Bendall said she felt like she was mourning both the loss of her friend and the loss her country is currently grappling with.

"And I’m not saying she’s overshadowing this day, but here we don’t make a big deal of 9/11, and that upsets me," Bendall said.