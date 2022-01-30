Watch
Brrr! It got so cold in Florida, iguanas fell from trees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A cold snap in Florida is different than in other places. They put on heavy coats when it’s 50 degrees.

No blizzard conditions here in the Sunshine State, but we have our issues as well.

For example, in South Florida, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach there are iguanas falling out of trees.

The National Weather Service said Sunday it’s all going to be fine. The low temperatures in the 30s are quite rare in Florida, and winter crops suffered no major damage.

The iguanas are another matter. When it gets cold they go into a sort of suspended animation mode and fall out of trees.

