California redwood falls on car, kills parents of 5 children

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
An old-growth redwood tree named "Father of the Forest" is still standing Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Mar 30, 2021
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say a towering redwood tree fell on a car as a couple drove on a scenic highway of the state’s northern coast, killing the parents of five children.

SFGate.com reported Monday that the freak accident happened last week when the 175-foot-tall tree fell on Highway 199 in an area heavily forested with the trees near Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park.

A GoFundMe page to support the children says Jessica and Jake Woodruff were taking the drive to celebrate her 45th birthday when tree fell on March 25.

A California Highway Patrol officer says officials don't know why the tree fell. Winds were light at the time.

