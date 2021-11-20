Watch
NewsNational

Actions

California wildfires have killed thousands of sequoias

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sept. 19, 2021. Sequoia National Park says lightning-sparked wildfires in the past two years have killed a minimum of nearly 10,000 giant sequoia trees in California. The estimate released Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, accounts for 13% to 19% of the native sequoias that are the largest trees on Earth. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Giant Sequoias Killed
Posted at 6:15 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 19:15:03-05

Wildfires in California killed up to 3,637 large giant sequoia trees this year, according to the National Park Service.

"These losses make up approximately 3-5% of the world’s population of large giant sequoias," the National Park Service said in a statement.

This is the second year in a row that wildfires devastated sequoias in California.

In 2020, as much as 14% of the world's native population of sequoias was lost in wildfires.

“The sobering reality is that we have seen another huge loss within a finite population of these iconic trees that are irreplaceable in many lifetimes,” says Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Superintendent Clay Jordan.

While the numbers are devastating, the Park Service says efforts to protect the trees helped save many of them this year.

"As this year’s wildfires approached sequoia groves, firefighters deployed new tactics that reduced losses to these trees from high severity fire," the Park Service said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018