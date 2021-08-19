Watch
Capitol Police investigating 'bomb threat' near Capitol building, Library of Congress

Supreme Court building also evacuated
J. Scott Applewhite/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Library of Congress is seen, Thursday, March 5, 2009, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 9:19 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 11:31:17-04

Several buildings in Washington, D.C. have been evacuated after the U.S. Capitol Police confirmed that it is conducting an "active bomb threat investigation" on a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.

The Jefferson Building at the Library of Congress, the Cannon House congressional office building and the Supreme Court building have all be evacuated, ABC News and CNN report.

Both Congress and the Supreme Court are currently on summer recess.

In a tweet, police asked people to stay away from the area near the Library of Congress, which is located near the U.S. Capitol on the other side of First Street.

The FBI's Washington Field Office has said that it is responding to the situation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

