WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Police are responding to a mass casualty event after a car drove through a crowd during the Waukesha Holiday parade Sunday evening.

It is unclear how many were hurt or if the driver was taken into custody. There is a large police presence on the scene.

The incident was live-streamed.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

This story was originally published by Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.