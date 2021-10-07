Watch
Catholic bishops urge Missouri leaders to end executions

AP
Missouri Capitol Building
Posted at 1:20 PM, Oct 07, 2021
ST. LOUIS AND KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Leaders of the four Roman Catholic dioceses in Missouri are urging state leaders to end the use of the death penalty, after a convicted killer of three was executed despite a request for clemency from the pope.

Ernest Johnson was executed Tuesday evening, the first Missouri execution in 16 months and the seventh in the U.S. this year. Johnson killed three people in Columbia in 1994.

On Wednesday, a statement signed by  St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, Kansas City-St. Joseph Bishop James Johnston Jr., Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight and Springfield-Cape Girardeau Bishop Edward Rice expressed disappointment with the decision to allow Johnson’s execution.

