Coast along Virginia and the Carolinas gets snow, ice

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A layer of ice and a blanket of snow has covered coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia.

The winter weather system that entered the region on Friday brought colder temperatures and precipitation not often seen in the region.

The storm had mostly blown off the Atlantic Coast around sunrise Saturday.

Meteorologists said it left as much as 6 inches of snow in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

There was also ice in parts of coastal North Carolina that are further south.

Authorities warned against driving as roads were slick and expected to refreeze Saturday evening and early Sunday.

