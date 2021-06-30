Condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on

Authorities in Florida have requested an additional search and rescue team to help look for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed condo tower.

Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said his agency asked for an additional team from the federal government.

He said the new team would allow crews that have been working at the site for days to rotate out and be on hand if severe weather hits the area in coming days.

The National Hurricane Center says two disorganized storm systems in the Atlantic have a chance of becoming tropical systems in the coming days, but it is unclear at this point whether they would pose a threat to the U.S.

