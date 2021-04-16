Amid hesitancy, Louisiana gets creative in vaccine outreach

Louisiana is making a full-court press to get shots in arms, with sometimes creative outreach to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated.

The effort comes as vaccine supplies are surging but demand is not.

The state has enlisted colleges, community groups and church pastors to cajole the hesitant and set up vaccination events.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has thrown open vaccine access to anyone 16 or older.

Civic and faith-based groups have started knocking on doors and making phone calls.

Nearly 31% of the state’s population has received at least one dose, according to state data.

But Louisiana is still near the bottom among states in vaccinating adults 18 and older.

