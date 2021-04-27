Biden to announce updated mask guidance Tuesday, reports say

President Joe Biden is expected to announce updated mask guidance from the CDC on Tuesday during an update on the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports .

The guidance is anticipated to be about wearing masks outdoors, and could include that fully-vaccinated Americans do not need to wear face coverings when outside. However, final language about the announcement has not been shared yet.

Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in an interview on "Today" that the federal health agency is considering revising its mask guidance.

She said while the agency will be looking at the masks outdoors question, they are also cognizant that more than 50,000 Americans a day are testing positive for COVID-19 and thousands are still dying.

Currently, the CDC recommends that fully-vaccinated people still take precautions like wearing masks, staying six-feet apart, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces “until we know more.”

In Biden’s pandemic update on Tuesday, he may also outline other new recommendations for fully-vaccinated Americans, according to CNN.

Fully-vaccinated means at least two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Several states have already lifted their mask mandates and left the decision whether or not to mask up to individuals and businesses.