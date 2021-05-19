Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 deaths in the US drop to their lowest levels since March 2020

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, people receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center in North Las Vegas. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
COVID-19 vaccinations
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 14:56:23-04

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. is seeing less than 600 COVID-19 deaths a day for the first time in over a year.

The CDC reports that the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths is at 567 a day as of Wednesday. The last time the rate of COVID-19 deaths was that low was on March 30, 2020 — the first days of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

COVID-19 deaths have been steadily declining since mid-January, when daily deaths peaked at more than 3,000 a day. As of Wednesday, 587,000 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins.

The decline in U.S. COVID-19 deaths mirrors the explosion of vaccinations across the country. Studies have shown that all the COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S. significantly reduce the chance of severe illness or death from the virus.

More than 60% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. The CDC reports that about 38% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden says he hopes his administration can vaccinate 70% of U.S. adults with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland