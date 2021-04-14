Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

EU to negotiate vaccine contract extension with Pfizer for an additional 1.8B doses through 2023

items.[0].image.alt
(Darren McQuade/ PIX11)
A file photo of a person walking in front of a Pfizer logo is pictured.
filephoto pfizer vaccine
Posted at 7:29 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 08:29:16-04

BRUSSELS — The head of the European Union's executive arm has announced plans for a major contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the EU will start negotiating to buy 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through 2023.

The announcement came the same day that Denmark announced it will not resume the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, after reports that a handful of people who received it suffered rare and severe blood clots.

Pfizer has been a mainstay of the EU’s vaccination drive so far.

Von der Leyen expressed full confidence in the technology used for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland