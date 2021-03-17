Tinder to send out free COVID-19 tests for users and their date

Dating while trying to practice social distancing guidelines are nearly impossible during the coronavirus pandemic, but Tinder is working on helping singles return to the dating scene.

Tinder announced a partnership with Everlywell to provide 500 coronavirus test kits to Tinder users and their match. The coronavirus tests can be returned by the mail, which could mean the results will take time to receive.

Tinder cited Pew data that found that more than 40% of users under the age of 30 had not met their match in person, as of October.

Tinder said users can begin requesting tests on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

“The pandemic has created no shortage of dating obstacles, but we think our members are pretty optimistic about getting back out there; January 3rd Swipe activity hit 3.4 billion, which was one of the busiest days of the entire pandemic,” said Nicole Parlapiano, VP of Marketing for North America at Tinder. “We’re excited to be working with Everlywell to make it easier for our members to go and meet their matches safely.”