Court asked to suspend law licenses of gun-waving couple

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri official is asking the state Supreme Court to suspend the law licenses of a St. Louis couple who gained national attention last year when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home.

Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey's guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter.

Pratzel's office is responsible for investigating ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers.

KCUR-FM reported on his court filing. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple on July 30.

Pratzel's filing says that while a pardon erases a person's conviction, "the person's guilt remains."

The couple was indicted last October for waiving guns while racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.

In a now-infamous photo, Mark McCloskey emerged from his home holding an AR-15-style rifle, while Patricia McCloskey waved a semiautomatic pistol.

