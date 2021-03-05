Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Court makes it harder for some immigrants to avoid deportation; Nebraska resident part of case

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court will take up challenges to controversial Trump administration policies affecting family-planning clinics and immigrants, even though the Biden administration has announced it is reviewing them. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court Trump Policies
Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 11:33:43-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has made it harder for longtime immigrants who have been convicted of a crime to avoid deportation.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion Thursday for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a Mexican citizen who entered the U.S. illegally and has lived in the country for 25 years.

Clemente Avelino Pereida had been charged in Nebraska with using a fraudulent Social Security card to get a job and was convicted under a state law against criminal impersonation.

Not all criminal convictions inevitably lead to deportation, but Gorsuch wrote for the court that Pereida failed to prove he was not convicted of a serious crime.

The three liberal justices dissented.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018