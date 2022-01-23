Watch
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Bruce Smith/AP
FILE - The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013. Scheduled to land in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, the ship, with hundreds of passengers aboard, was diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File)
Cruise Ship Seizure
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 15:32:37-05

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship with hundreds of passengers has diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel.

The Crystal Symphony was scheduled to land in Miami on Saturday.

But a federal judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the ship, a maritime practice where a U.S. Marshal goes aboard the vessel and takes charge of it.

Crystal Symphony is one of the ships of the luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises.

Cruise trackers show the ship currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.

