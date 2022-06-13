Watch
NewsNational

Dad who took Confederate flag into Capitol on trial with son

Capitol Riot Bench Trial
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk on a hallway after a confrontation with Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. A federal trial is scheduled to start on Monday, June 13, for Seefried and his son Hunter who have been charged with storming the U.S. Capitol together. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 11:57:00-04

A federal trial has started for a father and son from Delaware charged with storming the U.S. Capitol together.

The father was photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag.

During the trial’s opening statements Monday, defense attorneys said Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter, never intended to interfere with the Electoral College vote count at the Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is hearing testimony without a jury.

The Seefrieds waived their right to a jury trial, which means McFadden will decide their cases.

The charges against both Seefrieds include a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

The trial is occurring in the backdrop of the Jan. 6 congressional hearing. The committee has laid the groundwork with clips from a number of former President Donald Trump's allies that contradict his claims of a rigged election.

