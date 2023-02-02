Dallas Zoo offers $25K for information about who's tampering with animal enclosures

The Dallas Zoo announced it is offering a $25,000 reward to find out who is tampering with animal exhibits.

Two monkeys were taken from the zoo this week. An investigation reportedly revealed that their enclosure was cut. Dallas police recovered the monkeys a day after their disappearance at a nearby abandoned home.

The police department released a picture of a man who they wanted to speak to in regard to the monkeys' disappearance. The man is seen in a blue hoodie, eating tortilla chips.

The missing monkeys were the latest in a string of odd events at the zoo. The zoo reports that other enclosures have been cut recently.

A leopard escaped from its cage in January. It was found hours later on zoo grounds.

The zoo is also investigating the death of an endangered vulture. Officials called the death suspicious.

The zoo has remained closed this week, but not due to the animal enclosures. It cited icy conditions for the closures. It hopes to reopen on Friday.