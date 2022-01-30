Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Deadly Colorado blaze renews focus on underground coal fires

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matthew Brown/AP
FILE - Rowdy Alexander watches from atop his horse as a hillside burns on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation on Aug 11, 2021, near Lame Deer, Mont. An area outside Denver where Colorado's most destructive in history wildfire burned 1,000 homes last month is home to numerous abandoned coal mines that authorities say could be a potential cause of the wind-driven wildfire. This past summer in Montana, smoldering coal seams were blamed for a string of major fires that burned hundreds of square miles and prompted widespread evacuations. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Colorado Wildfires Coal Mines
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 14:01:36-05

DENVER (AP) — Authorities investigating the cause of a wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 buildings last month in Colorado are looking at the possibility that the blaze is linked to underground coal fires that have long smoldered at old coal mines in the area.

Authorities say the mines are just one of the possible causes they are looking into.

Across the U.S. officials are tracking more than 200 underground mine fires in more than a dozen states, and those are just the ones documented.

As climate change leads to drought across large swaths of a U.S. West that's already seeing longer and more destructive fire seasons, experts say smoldering coal fires will pose a continuing threat.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018