Defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin dismissed

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcees the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit over online harassment filed against Baldwin by the family of a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan, saying the Wyoming court did not have jurisdiction over the case. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 14:13:42-04

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over online harassment filed by the family of a Wyoming Marine who was killed in Afghanistan.

The judge said the Wyoming court has no jurisdiction.

The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum claimed Baldwin subjected them to online harassment after one of the sisters, Roice McCollum, shared a picture from Jan. 6, 2021, online.

She was in Washington during the riot. However, she said she did not enter the Capitol and hasn't been charged with a crime.

After seeing the picture, the suit alleges that Baldwin sent Roice a private message, calling her a “January 6th rioter.” He also apparently reposted the photo to his Instagram. In the post, he mentioned his donation to the family and criticized those who participated in the riot.

The family claims they were continually harassed after Baldwin's post.

The Wyoming judge did not rule on the merits of the case. An attorney for the McCollums says the lawsuit will probably be refiled in New York or California.

