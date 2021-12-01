Watch
Detective: Brothers detailed how Jussie Smollett staged hoax

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 9:07 PM, Nov 30, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) — A lead investigator of an alleged attack on Jussie Smollett says two brothers arrested for the reported crime recounted for Chicago police how the ex-“Empire” actor orchestrated the elaborate hoax.

Former Chicago police detective Michael Theis testified Tuesday at Smollett's trial that the actor sent the men a text message about meeting “on the low,” paid for supplies they used in the staged attack and held a “dry run” near his downtown Chicago home.

Jurors also were shown video of the brothers buying supplies, including a clothes line that was later fashioned into a noose.

Smollett is charged with filing a false police report.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche said Monday that Smollett is a “real victim" of a January 2019 attack.

It's unclear whether Smollett will testify in his own defense.

